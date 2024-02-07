WATCH: The explosive highlights from Superlek and Takeru’s Tokyo masterpiece at ONE 165

ONE Championship has held some of the best fights that the combat sports world has seen for the better part of the past decade and did just that once again to start 2024.

As part of their first live event in Tokyo, Japan since 2019, ONE 165’s main event was definitely a must-watch affair as ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 was out to defend his spot atop the mountain against Takeru Segawa.

The event marked Takeru’s promotional debut after a particularly long wait, but it surely was worth it.

Superlek and ‘The Natural Born Crusher’ engaged in a firefight for the ages that saw ‘The Kicking Machine’ live up to his name as he peppered the Japanese star with terrifying leg kicks while Takeru responded with an anime-like flurry in the third round.

Of the two kickboxing megastars, it was Takeru who suffered the most damage by the end of the five-round bout as the leg kicks he received left him limping, though he did catch Superlek with a big kick to the body during his comeback efforts.

Judges ultimately gave the unanimous decision win to Superlek, capping off one of the most captivating kickboxing matches in ONE Championship history.

Takeru thanks Superlek for indulging him in all-out war

Disappointed in his performance, Takeru repeatedly apologized to fans inside the Ariake Arena and was later wheeled out as he struggled to walk on his own power.

Takeru later revealed that the beating his leg received from Superlek was so great that he had suffered a torn thigh muscle, which will have his prospective return to the ONE Circle happen at a much later date.

Displaying the composure befitting a decorated kickboxing world champion, Takeru recently took to Instagram to thank Superlek for giving him such a memorable promotional debut despite the outcome.