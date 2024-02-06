“Thank you for fighting me” - Japanese icon Takeru honored to have shared the ring with Thai legend Superlek in Tokyo

Over the years, fans have been treated to the prospect of super fights happening. While the thought of seeing some of the greatest fighters in the world duking it out is tantalizing enough, many times over have they failed to come to fruition.

Last month, though, fate was on the cards for ONE Championship as Japanese kickboxing megastar Takeru Segawa challenged Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship at ONE 165.

Takeru fought valiantly for the better part of five rounds in the hopes of getting the upset and a ONE world championship in his promotional debut, but Superlek had no plans of making it an easy night for him.

‘The Natural Born Crusher’ was instead subjected to brutal leg kicks from ‘The Kicking Machine’ for the entire five-round contest, with fans hailing it as one of Superlek’s best performances.

Over a week since his defeat, Takeru thanked Superlek for the memorable bout on his Instagram account:

“Thank you for fighting me. Feeling your strength made me even more motivated.”

Takeru reveals extent of injuries after fighting Superlek

The 32-year-old Japanese star tearfully apologized to his fans after the bout as he felt like he had failed them by losing to Superlek, but the biggest question after ONE 165 is how his leg was.

Fans all over the world witnessed Takeru being hobbled due to the accumulation of leg kicks and he later revealed that he had a torn muscle in his thigh.

Though defeated, Takeru won over an entire fanbase with his unwillingness to give up and ONE world champions like Stamp Fairtex and Chingiz Allazov were quick to show love and appreciation for his performance.