Japanese kickboxing sensation Takeru Segawa had one of the most electric debuts in ONE Championship history as he challenged Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship at ONE 165 this past Sunday, January 28.

Despite his best efforts, Takeru was unable to leave the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, with the victory and was extremely apologetic to his supporters in the post-fight interview.

During the bout, fans all over the world saw how Superlek stuck to his game plan of chopping down Takeru’s lead leg for the better part of five rounds. The ‘Natural Born Crusher’ recently shared on Instagram just how bad the injuries he sustained were.

Fans and ONE Championship stars like ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov, former ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Joseph Lasiri, and ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella came to show support to Takeru in his comments section:

“You showed the whole world the fighting spirit of the Japanese people. Respect from Thailand”

“🙏🏽☝🏽”

“🙏🏼🙏🏼”

“Heroo 🔝🔝🏅”

“You did a great job brother, keep your head up 🙌🙌”

ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex was among his well wishers :

“Keep fighting ❤️❤️🔥🙏🙏🙏”

ONE Muay Thai star Liam Harrison said the following:

“What a warrior 💙”

The reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade also commented:

“Warrior heart champ”

Fans hail Takeru and Superlek’s clash as early Fight of the Year contender

Seeing two of the world’s duke it out at a frenetic pace had fans at the edge of their seats throughout the five-round war and were quick to declare it as “the best fight of the year.”

‘The Hitman’ Harrison also sang their praises on his own Instagram account, clearly in awe of the next generation of Muay Thai fighters.