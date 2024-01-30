ONE Championship drummed up a ton of interest when it was revealed that they were heading back to Japan for the first time in nearly five years with ONE 165 and it certainly helped that they had a main event bout for the ages.

Fans inside the Ariake Arena and all over the world witnessed Takeru Segawa challenging Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship and it was a thrilling bout from start to finish

With both kickboxing superstars unwilling to give an inch, it was Superlek’s commitment to his game plan of chopping down Takeru’s leg that proved to be the game-changer as he rode it all the way to the unanimous decision victory.

ONE Championship shared snapshots of the bout on their Instagram page and fans were quick to declare their admiration for both men:

“Will probably stay the best fight this year.”

“Just MONSTERS !! People don’t realize the level of physical and power of mind they reached. No words for that kind a men (superlek and him). Total respect for these warriors!

“That was a Great Title Fight! Only Jan now, early contender for FOTY”

“That was a great fight”

“Warriors. Beautiful fight!!!!”

“Despite anything, this match is legendary, they are real legends. Insane respect for both”

Superlek shows gratitude to his supporters

Fighting in Takeru’s backyard of Japan subjected Superlek to a hostile crowd that was heavily against him, but quickly earned their respect after masterfully breaking through Takeru’s guard.

‘The Kicking Machine’ has always been the type of fighter to share the credit of his work with the fans who have been by his side through these years and thanked them for it.

The win over Takeru pushes Superlek’s winning streak to nine fights and improved his record to 13 wins within ONE Championship.