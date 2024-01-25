Picking apart one’s opponent is part and parcel of the life of a combat sports athlete. It is in that same manner that a fighter can find the best way to break through their opponent’s strengths and come out on top.

For Superlek Kiatmoo9, he believes that he has found the perfect game plan to execute against his opponent on Sunday, January 28, at ONE 165 - Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa.

Their matchup will be for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship, and with it marking the long-awaited ONE Championship debut of Takeru, Superlek knows all too well how aggressive ‘The Natural Born Crusher’ is when he fights.

Superlek told ONE Championship about how he plans to utilize that same mentality Takeru has come fight night inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan:

“Takeru said at the press conference that he would use his punches to knock me out. But I also wouldn't let him use me as a stepping stone without a fight. He should know that I had never been knocked out by anyone. I'm never afraid of his style. The punch he was proud of could be a double-edged sword. Because I can focus on planning how to deal with his punches.”

Superlek feeling the weight of being a ONE world champion

The Kiatmoo9 Gym product has been through an almost innumerable amount of wars throughout his career, but there is reason to believe that the Takeru fight will be his most intense one yet.

With such a titanic clash ahead, Superlek admitted that he feels a certain responsibility to defend the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship against elite-level talent - and that includes Takeru.

