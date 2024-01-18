Kickboxing will be the crown jewel of ONE Championship’s long-awaited return to Tokyo, Japan. There, hometown hero Takeru Segawa will challenge Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship at ONE 165 inside the Ariake Arena on January 28.

Superlek has become one of the most consistent fighters on the promotion’s roster after putting together an impressive resume with 12 victories to just one loss. He is bringing with him an eight-fight win streak against the likes of Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Danial Williams, and Daniel Puertas.

Despite his near-invincible aura, 'The Kicking Machine' feels a sense of responsibility to defend his gold against the best fighters in the world, as he pointed out in a short clip of himself during a training session:

“I’m glad and excited to compete in kickboxing and defend the title for a second time. I’m really excited and happy about it. My biggest goal is to defend the belt. No matter who challenges me, I’m not afraid of anyone because I’m the champion. I need to defend it.”

Superlek and Takeru both nearing peak preparation

In combat sports, preparation is the key to success, and the two kickboxing titans recently showcased the big weapons in their arsenal during an open workout.

For 'The Natural Born Crusher', this is a golden opportunity to introduce himself to ONE Championship fans in spectacular fashion by upsetting the Thai star in his promotional debut.

However, Takeru’s seeming invulnerability showed some cracks as he admitted to feeling the pressure ahead of a bout that could very well end up as the promotion’s fight of the year.

