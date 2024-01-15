WATCH: ONE 165 headliners Superlek, Takeru dazzle the crowd in Tokyo open workout

ONE Championship is heading to Japan for only the third time in the promotion’s history and they definitely plan on making it a memorable one once again with ONE 165 taking place at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo on January 28.

The promotion put together a bout worthy of such a setting as it will be headlined by two of the best kickboxers in the world as hometown hero Takeru Segawa challenges Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship.

Takeru was originally set to face Rodtang Jitmuangnon, but the Thai megastar was forced off the card due to injury, paving the way for another big bout.

Combat sports fans know how great they are individually, though Takeru’s ONE Championship debut has been among the most long-awaited due to his stellar resume that features 43 wins, 23 of them via TKO, to just three losses.

But before they strut their stuff against one another inside the ONE Circle, Superlek and Takeru participated in a couple of open workouts in Japan’s capital city which certainly impressed the fans as they showcased thunderous kicks and sharp punches.

Superlek as a mentor

The ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion for sure has a game plan ready for the Takeru bout, but he is definitely not against sharing his knowledge in the fight game with younger fighters.

Ahead of rising Muay Thai star Suablack Tor Pran49’s ONE Championship main roster debut last Friday, January 12, he revealed that Superlek gave him an important piece of advice if he wants to become one of the best.

