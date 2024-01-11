Muay Thai’s popularity has steadily been on the rise, mainly thanks to the efforts of ONE Championship through the weekly ONE Friday Fights cards. The events have sought to showcase the very best Muay Thai fighters from all over the world.

One name that made the most out of that opportunity is Suablack Tor Pran49, who is set to step into the big leagues on Friday, January 12, at ONE Fight Night 18 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

He quickly drummed up interest in his potential after logging three knockouts and one TKO victory throughout 2023. He will have the biggest test of his young career against Stefan Korodi on the undercard of ONE Fight Night 18.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Suablack revealed that ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 spent some time with him in training camp to better prepare for the bout and shared some words of wisdom he gave to the 27-year-old:

“To fight in ONE Championship, I have had to improve my training methods and fighting style. I need to work harder than before because fighters in ONE Championship are on another level. They all look strong. I need to upgrade myself to reach the level of these athletes.”

Suablack confident of victory against Stefan Korodi

Despite the dangers that the Irishman’s striking presents, Suablack is not too worried about it. That's because he eyes even tougher competition down the line.

A win would be great for Suablack’s resume, but a finish would even be greater, and that is certainly what fans can expect from him.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video, live and for free in U.S. primetime on January 12.