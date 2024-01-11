“There’s nothing I need to worry about” – Suablack confident he can extend his winning streak against Stefan Korodi 

27-year-old Muay Thai phenom Suablack Tor Pran49 of Thailand is in a fantastic position to introduce himself to the global audience in ONE Championship.

A product of the wildly popular ONE Friday Fights series, Suablack earned his spot on the main roster of the world’s largest martial arts organization, and he’s confident he can extend that streak when he steps back into the ONE Championship ring this weekend.

Suablack Tor Pran49 is set to face dangerous Irishman Stefan Korodi in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, January 12th. The 27-year-old Thai native is confident he can defeat Korodi and make a splash in his first fight on U.S. primetime.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Suablack sized up his next opponent and gave the Irishman props.

The Thai star stated:

“His style is more similar to Thai fighters than foreigners. Foreigners often have a kickboxing style, but Stephen is traditional Muay Thai. But there’s nothing I need to worry about.”

Needless to say, Suablack is out to make a statement, and he can send a message to the rest of the division with a resounding victory over Korodi.

Suablack Tor Pran49 to build a resume with the first fight on U.S. primetime

Suablack Tor Pran49 joined ONE Championship in June of 2023, debuting on ONE Friday Fights 20 against Thanungern FA Group. He went on to win all four of his fights at Lumpinee, taking down Lenny Blasi, Shinji Suzuki, and Craig Coakley.

He has stopped all four of his opponents and plans to continue that streak against Stefan Korodi at ONE Fight Night 18 this Friday night.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.