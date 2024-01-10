How to watch ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh on Prime Video

ONE Championship’s first event of 2024 is upon us, and the home of martial arts is at it again with some thrilling MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing extravaganza.

ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh on Prime Video has some lowkey bangers that could once again send fans inside Lumpinee Stadium in a frenzy this coming Friday, January 12.

Taking center stage are featherweight MMA studs Shamil Gasanov and Oh Ho Taek, who both seek to make their respective claims against the winner of the featherweight MMA world title unification bout between Tang Kai and Thanh Lee in March.

‘The Cobra’ is coming off his first career defeat against Garry Tonon and will look to bounce back in the best way possible. ‘Spider’, though, is eager to send the Russian to his second straight setback.

Meanwhile, bantamweight MMA combatants Kwon Won Il and Shine Zoltsetseg will also be looking to do the same in the stacked 145-pound ranks.

Elsewhere, we have some Muay Thai mayhem in four-ounce gloves, with certified headhunters Suablack, Rungrawee, and Liam Nolan, among others, all scheduled in high-stakes matches.

With that said, here’s how you can watch the can’t-miss martial arts card in the comfort of your own home.

How to watch ONE Fight Night 18 in your local area

Now available to over 190 countries worldwide and counting, ONE Championship’s world-class events are more accessible than ever.

While we all want to witness the action live and in the flesh, fans can still catch up via television, tablet, computer, or any mobile device.

As with every ONE Amazon card, ONE Fight Night 18 will air live in US primetime, free for those with an existing Prime Video subscription in the United States and Canada.

12 Jan 8:00 PM EST — New York

12 Jan 5:00 PM PST — Los Angeles

12 Jan 8:00 PM EST — Toronto

12 Jan 5:00 PM PST — Vancouver

Over in Asia, the full broadcast of ONE Fight Night 18 begins at 9 AM Singapore Standard Time (SGT) and 8 AM Indochina Time (ICT) on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

In selected countries, the full event will be broadcast live on ONE Championship’s digital platforms (watch.onefc.com, ONE’s YouTube, and ONE’s Facebook).

To confirm the full and updated broadcast of ONE Fight Night 18 in your country, make sure to visit watch.onefc.com for your local listings and catch all the world-class combat sports action as it happens.

ONE Fight Night 18 full card

Check out the scheduled line-up of fights for ONE Championship’s first card of 2024:

Shamil Gasanov vs. Oh Ho Taek (MMA – Featherweight)

Suablack Tor Pran49 vs. Stefan Korodi (Muay Thai – Bantamweight)

Kwon Won Il vs. Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg (MMA – Bantamweight)

Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong vs. Shakir Al-Tekreeti (Muay Thai – Lightweight)

Artem Belakh vs. Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu (MMA – Bantamweight)

Liam Nolan vs. Ali Aliev (Muay Thai – Lightweight)

Kang Ji Won vs. Mikhail Jamal Abdul-Latif (MMA – Heavyweight)

Beybulat Isaev vs. Yuri Farcas (Kickboxing – Light Heavyweight)

Mark Abelardo vs. Ibragim Dauev (MMA – Bantamweight)