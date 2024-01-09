“I’ll be looking for a knockout” – Oh Ho Taek says highlight-reel finish tops his priority list at ONE Fight Night 18

South Korean MMA star Oh Ho Taek knows he’ll be the underdog against Shamil Gasanov when they lock horns in the main event of ONE Fight Night 18 this coming Friday.

The Russian stalwart, after all, has only been beaten once in 14 career bouts and is one of the most well-rounded fighters in the promotion’s featherweight MMA ranks.

Still, the defiant Oh remains upbeat about his chances against his dangerous foe. While he admires Gasanov’s versatile skillset, the 30-year-old said he’s better in several aspects.

‘Spider’ shared in an exclusive interview with ONE just days before their high-stakes encounter at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium on January 12:

“My kicks, tackles, and grappling [are my advantages over him],” he said.

Moreover, Oh will be gunning for a highlight reel-worthy knockout to steal Gasanov’s thunder. Then again, if this bout reaches the distance, the Korean said he’s ready to outclass Gasanov for the entire duration of the bout.

The Extreme Combat product furthered:

“I'll be looking for a knockout, but I'm also considering a decision since MMA has many variables.”

ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh on Prime Video will air live in US primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America

Facing Shamil Gasanov is a high-risk, high-reward scenario for Oh Ho Taek

Jumping into the main event in front of a global audience is indeed a tall task for anyone, especially for an upstart like Oh Ho Taek.

‘Spider’, though, understands the opportunity at hand and will look to capitalize to the best of his abilities.

Oh can certainly raise his stock in the stacked featherweight MMA rankings if he takes out the fourth-ranked fighter of the division, in convincing fashion, no less.