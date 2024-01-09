“I have been waiting for this match” – Oh Ho Taek has been eying fight against Shamil Gasanov to get him back on track

Losing always delivers a certain kind of sting, and Oh Ho Taek is no stranger to that feeling.

The South Korean star is coming off a disappointing loss to Akbar Abdullaev in his previous match in ONE Championship. Desperate to get back on track, Oh immediately went back to the gym and fix whatever mistakes he may have committed.

Although there was no way in him knowing who his next opponent would be, Oh admitted that he’s always felt that Shamil Gasanov would be the one he’ll be facing next.

Gasanov did end up becoming his opponent and Oh will have a crack at the submission specialist in the main event of ONE Fight Night 18 this Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Oh said he’s had a hunch that he and Gasanov would cross paths one way or another.

Oh Ho Taek expressed:

“I went straight back to training quietly and doing my stuff as I always do. I have been waiting for this match.”

Oh is a certified finisher in the cage or ring with eight of his total nine career wins coming by either knockout or submission.

A win over Gasanov, who started with a perfect 13-0 run in his first 13 matches, will push Oh Ho Taek ever closer to a shot at the ONE featherweight MMA world title.

Shamil Gasanov has all the praise for Oh Ho Taek

Oh Ho Taek and Shamil Gasanov have yet to touch gloves, yet the Russia grappler already has high praises for ‘Spider’ ahead of their Bangkok clash.

In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘The Cobra’ said he’ll be on his toes once he and Oh square off inside Lumpinee’s hallowed ring.

Gasanov said:

“He’s a well-rounded fighter with a combination of striking, grappling, and submission skills.”

ONE Fight Night 18 is ONE Championship’s first Amazon card of 2024 and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.