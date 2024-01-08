“His ability to rise to the challenge” – Shamil Gasanov fully aware of Oh Ho Taek’s desire to step up to the plate

Coming into ONE Fight Night 18, Shamil Gasanov has plans to bounce back after suffering the first loss of his career.

‘The Cobra’ made an instant impact on his ONE Championship debut, when he submitted Kim Jae Woong to announce himself as a legitimate threat in the featherweight division.

Unfortunately, his second outing didn’t go the same way as he was submitted by top contender Garry Tonon back in July at ONE Fight Night 12.

A lot of the same can be said for his upcoming opponent, South Korea’s Oh Ho Taek. He is also 1-1 under the ONE Championship banner after a loss last time out to Akbar Abdullaev, who now finds himself in the top five rankings.

Despite his defeat in just 44 seconds against Abdullaev, Gasanov refuses to overlook the potential and skillset that his opponent brings to the table.

He told ONE Championship that his opponent’s last performance wasn’t entirely reflective of his ability, and that’s something he is more than prepared for:

“He didn’t have the chance to showcase his full arsenal against Akbar in their 40-second bout. However, his previous fights have revealed his ability to rise to the challenge.”

Big stakes await both Shamil Gasanov and Oh Ho Taek

Serving as the main event for ONE Fight Night 18 on January 13, Shamil Gasanov and Oh Ho Taek both know that they will be in the spotlight come fight night.

The two featherweight contenders will clash at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, where a bounce-back win will propel either of them up the rankings.

With Gasanov motivated to secure a rematch with Tonon and avenge his only loss, he is itching to get back in the win column.

‘Spider’ has other plans, though. Potentially, plans that could see him secure the biggest win of his career to date to try and leapfrog over Gasanov in the rankings and earn an even bigger fight next time out.

ONE Fight Night 18 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.