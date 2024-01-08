ONE Fight Night 18: Liam Nolan’s road to redemption continues against highly-touted Ali Aliev

The injury bug may have derailed the original plans for ONE Championship’s first event of 2024, but the world’s largest martial arts organization still came out with an intriguing line-up of exhilarating fights.

ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh on Prime Video kicks off on January 12 inside the hallowed grounds of ‘The Mecca of Muay Thai’ Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

As of writing time, nine prolific bouts have been confirmed, including the return of fan-favorite Liam Nolan. ‘Lethal’ will be welcoming Russian striking savant Ali Aliev to the global stage in a pivotal lightweight Muay Thai showdown.

Nolan, of course, needs no introduction to the ONE Championship audience, electrifying striking fans with his unique blend of pristine technique and deadly precision.

The 26-year-old English slugger has split his first six assignments under the global martial arts giant but has consistently entertained the masses with his high-wire style.

Following back-to-back wins over Brown Pinas and Kim Kyung Lock, Nolan hit a roadblock against former ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title challenger Sinsamut Klinmee. He got back to his winning ways courtesy of a three-round striking clinic over Eddie Abasolo at ONE on Prime Video 4 in 2022.

After injuries delayed his return last year, Nolan looks to continue his ascent at the expense of a promotional newcomer looking to make a name for himself.

Ali Aliev comes from the decorated Team Mehdi Zatout squad, which has produced several notable strikers for the ONE banner.

He constantly sharpens his skills around proven killers at Venum Training Camp in Pattaya, Thailand. For sure, he would love nothing more than to make a lasting first impression by besting a veteran like Nolan.

ONE Fight Night 18 has all the makings for MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing mayhem

The supposed Superlek vs. Elias Mahmoudi main event, unfortunately, fell through, but featherweight MMA gladiators Shamil Gasanov and Oh Ho Taek have stepped up to the plate.

Check out the nine confirmed bouts for ONE Fight Night 18, which will air live on US Primetime free for Prime Video subscribers in North America:

Shamil Gasanov vs. Oh Ho Taek (MMA – Featherweight)

Suablack Tor Pran49 vs. Stefan Korodi (Muay Thai – Bantamweight)

Kwon Won Il vs. Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg (MMA – Bantamweight)

Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong vs. Shakir Al-Tekreeti (Muay Thai – Lightweight)

Artem Belakh vs. Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu (MMA – Bantamweight)

Liam Nolan vs. Ali Aliev (Muay Thai – Lightweight)

Kang Ji Won vs. Mikhail Jamal Abdul-Latif (MMA – Heavyweight)

Beybulat Isaev vs. Yuri Farcas (Kickboxing – Light Heavyweight)

Mark Abelardo vs. Ibragim Dauev (MMA – Bantamweight)