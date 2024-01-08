Thai wrecking ball Suablack set to make US primetime debut vs. surging Stefan Korodi at ONE Fight Night 18

After leaving a trail of destruction in ONE’s weekly events, ONE Friday Fights, Suablack Tor Pran49 will look to continue his rampage at ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh on Prime Video.

The promotion’s first event of 2024 takes place this Friday, January 12, at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Suablack, who’s 4-0 under the ONE banner so far, will look to add Ireland’s Stefan Korodi to his laundry list of victims in a bantamweight Muay Thai fireworks display.

The sensational Thai warrior turned a lot of heads last year, earning himself a spot in the promotion’s roster by blitzing the likes of Thanungern FA Group, Lenny Blasi, Shinji Suzuki, and Craig Coakley.

He proved that he is indeed a special talent in his most recent victory against ‘Coco’, needing less than three minutes to dispose of the tough Irish fighter.

Meanwhile, Stefan Korodi will look to derail Suablack’s massive hype train with a statement victory this coming weekend.

Apart from making a good first impression on his global stage debut, the 29-year-old Dublin Combat Academy and PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym standout will be seeking retribution for his teammate Coakley.

Nine bouts confirmed for action-packed ONE Fight Night 18 card

As of writing, the world’s largest martial arts organization has announced nine exhilarating MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing matches for its first event of 2024.

Taking the top bill are Shamil Gasanov and Oh Ho Taek, who will look to make a splash in the stacked featherweight MMA rankings.

Elsewhere, fan-favorites Kwon Won Il, Rungrawee, and Liam Nolan, among others, are also penciled in to strut their stuff inside Lumpinee Stadium.

Here’s the confirmed list of matches for ONE Fight Night 18, which will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America:

Shamil Gasanov vs. Oh Ho Taek (MMA – Featherweight)

Suablack Tor Pran49 vs. Stefan Korodi (Muay Thai – Bantamweight)

Kwon Won Il vs. Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg (MMA – Bantamweight)

Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong vs. Shakir Al-Tekreeti (Muay Thai – Lightweight)

Artem Belakh vs. Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu (MMA – Bantamweight)

Liam Nolan vs. Ali Aliev (Muay Thai – Lightweight)

Kang Ji Won vs. Mikhail Jamal Abdul-Latif (MMA – Heavyweight)

Beybulat Isaev vs. Yuri Farcas (Kickboxing – Light Heavyweight)

Mark Abelardo vs. Ibragim Dauev (MMA – Bantamweight)