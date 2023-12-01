ONE Fight Night 18: Shamil Gasanov set to face Oh Ho Taek on January 12

ONE Fight Night 18 has added another high-stakes clash on deck for January 12 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In the featherweight MMA division, Shamil Gasanov will return to take on South Korea’s Oh Ho Taek in a fight that could see movement in the top-five rankings.

“The Cobra” announced himself as one of the finest talents in the division with his debut win over Kim Jae Woong last year but he came up short against Garry Tonon at ONE Fight Night 12.

Being submitted by a specialist like Tonon isn’t a huge setback, though, and Gasanov will look to get back on track in the new year.

The same can be said for ‘Spider’ who following his debut win, was beaten by Akbar Abdullaev, who now finds himself in the rankings.

With Gasanov’s No.4-ranking potentially on the line and the featherweight title set to be unified by Tang Kai and the interim champion Thanh Le at some point in the future, it’s set to be a big few months for the division.

It’s a must-win fight for both men, one that could set either of them up for a run at the world championship down the road.

ONE Fight Night 18: The confirmed bouts so far

ONE Championship is looking to welcome in 2024 with their first fight bill of the year, ONE Fight Night 18, on January 12.

At the top of the card, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 looks to rack up another title defense when he takes on Elias Mahmoudi.

Elsewhere on the card there’s a contest that could steal the entire show as Liam Harrison makes his long-awaited return by welcoming the former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker into his first Muay Thai contest.

Two more MMA contests are currently scheduled for the card which will see the promotion host the first of many huge nights at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in 2024.

Kwon Won Il takes on Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg in a huge fight for the bantamweight division while Artem Belakh and Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu compete earlier in the night at the same weight class.

ONE Fight Night 18 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.