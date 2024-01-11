“He gave me world-class advice” – Suablack credits Superlek for preparing him for US Primetime debut

27-year-old Muay Thai firecracker Suablack Tor Pran49 has been absolutely phenomenal in his time inside the ONE Championship ring so far, winning all four of his fights via knockout. But that’s only because he learned from the absolute best, picking up the tools of his trade from none other than reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

The Tor Pran49 gym representative joined ONE Championship via ONE Friday Fights in June of 2023, and was an instant hit with fans. It didn’t take long for the 27-year-old star to reach the main roster of the world’s largest martial arts organization, where he will make his U.S. prime time debut this weekend.

Before Suablack climbs into the ONE Championship ring for his main roster debut, however, the Thai phenom wanted to give props to his mentor.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Suablack gave Superlek his flowers, and thanked him for the learning sessions.

Suablack Tor Pran49 said:

“For this fight, Superlek trained with me. We went running and sparring. I can see why he’s the World Champion. He gave me a lot of world-class advice.”

Will we see the best version of Suablack in ONE Championship yet? Only time will tell.

Suablack Tor Pran49 makes ONE Championship main roster debut against Ireland’s Stefan Korodi

Muay Thai phenom Suablack Tor Pran49 is set to face dangerous Irishman Stefan Korodi in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, January 12th.

Suablack is looking to make a statement in front of millions of fans watching around the world and can’t wait to seize the opportunity that lies before him.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.