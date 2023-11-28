ONE Championship has seen its fair share of major debuts throughout its existence and while the promotion has been keen to keep certain things secret so as not to spoil the surprise, fans have been clamoring for an update regarding Takeru Segawa.

The world’s largest martial arts organization’s chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong recently divulged the following information as per a report from the South China Morning Post:

“I don’t think Takeru is training so hard for no reason,” Chatri said. “When I look at his Instagram, I think ‘my goodness this guy is a monster’.

However, ONE Championship has yet to officially confirm all of the finer details pertaining to Takeru's long-anticipated debut under their umbrella.

Takeru fanned the flames a bit when he shared videos in training camp which had fans wondering when his debut will finally take place.

Who is Takeru Segawa and why is there so much hype behind him?

It was only in April of this year when Sityodtong formally announced that the 'Natural Born Crusher' is coming to ONE Championship.

The Japanese star is as sought-after a free agent as they are as he has amassed an extremely impressive record of 42 wins compared to just three losses over a career that has spanned the better part of 15 years.

Takeru has three reigns as a world champion under Japanese kickboxing promotion K-1, with him becoming a super bantamweight, featherweight, and super bantamweight world champion in the process.

He has also since spoken about when his debut might happen and what fans can expect from him when it does eventually take place.