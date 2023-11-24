“Looking forward to it” - Takeru teases impending ONE Championship debut set to be announced soon

The ONE Championship debut of Japanese icon Takeru Segawa could just be on the horizon.

Takeru, who famously goes by just his first name, revealed on Instagram that his debut for the world’s biggest martial arts organization is already being cooked up and will be announced sooner rather than later.

The only three-division K-1 Kickboxing world champion, however, didn’t divulge any further details of his highly anticipated debut.

He wrote on Instagram:

“Victory belongs to the most persevering. ‘Victory comes to the most patient.’ Words I always believe in. I think the next game will be like that. That's why I battle with myself every day. The match is about to be announced. Looking forward to it.”

Takeru signed with ONE Championship in late April this year, and the combat sports world was sent into a frenzy to come up with dream matches for the kickboxing legend.

Although he’s yet to step inside the Circle, Takeru has already gotten to know some of the promotion’s top stars.

Takeru’s training camp goes global

While he does most of his work in his home country of Japan, Takeru Segawa also trained in Thailand and also in the United States.

Takeru was in Thailand this past September to attend the ONE Friday Fights 34 card and watch the super fight between ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

He then hit up Superbon Training Camp in Bangkok to work with Superbon Singha Mawynn, Nong-O Hama, and famed coach Trainer Gae.

After a brief stop in Japan, Takeru flew to California and trained at Boxing Works.

Takeru Segawa trained at Boxing Works, the home gym of Jackie Buntan and ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd, for almost three weeks.