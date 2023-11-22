“I can trust myself and do my best again” - Japanese icon Takeru Segawa finds inner peace in US training camp

Takeru Segawa shared a wisdom-filled message ahead of his inevitable ONE Championship debut.

Earlier this year, ONE Championship secured one of the best free-agent signings in combat sports by reaching an agreement with Takeru, a Japanese kickboxing superstar. Although his promotional debut hasn’t been officially announced, the 32-year-old is preparing for an action-packed 2024.

Takeru has moved to the United States, specifically California, to prepare for his next fight. He recently shared a video on Instagram of him training with the following caption, which was roughly translated from Japanese to English:

“Time to meet people is also important. Taking time to face yourself is even more important. When I come here, I have more time to face myself. I can see what I need to do Being able to have a dialogue with yourself stabilizes your mind and body. Nowadays, as we live, we receive a lot of information.”

Takeru Segawa continued:

“Sometimes I shut out information from others. If you only face the information from yourself I guess this was the hard part. This kind of thing makes me happy Be aware of various things I can value myself more I can trust myself and do my best again.”

What’s next for Takeru Segawa?

Takeru Segawa last fought on June 24, when he reminded fans how dangerous a fighter he is. With only seconds left, Takeru secured a head-kick knockout win against Bailey Sugdan for the vacant ISKA and KGP K-1 lightweight titles.

Takeru and his fans are now waiting to see who he will face in his ONE Championship debut. Some of the potential opponents include Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Superlek Kiatmoo9, and Jonathan Haggerty.

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has also teased the location for Takeru Segawa’s first fight with the promotion. Sityodtong has maintained his plans for Takeru to fight in Japan so he can put on a show for his hometown crowd.

More specifically, the kickboxing superstar’s next fight could be in Tokyo, with the legendary Tokyo Dome being a potential venue.