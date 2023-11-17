WATCH: Japanese legend Takeru gets the rounds in with famed coach Trainer Gae in Bangkok

Takeru Segawa will leave no stone unturned for his highly anticipated ONE Championship debut, which is why he is going on a tour all around the world where he is training in various gyms.

In September 2023, the 32-year-old stopped in Thailand and had his rounds with famed coach Trainer Gae. This video was reposted by ONE Championship on their official Instagram account on November 14, 2023, and was captioned with:

“Staying sharp 🔥👊 Who would be the perfect opponent for Takeru in his ONE debut? @k1takeru⁠ #ONEChampionship #MartialArts #Kickboxing”

As seen in the video, the Japanese superstar had the opportunity to showcase the power of his knee strikes, kicks, and punches to Trainer Gae by doing multiple kicks while the coach was holding the pads for him.

The nod gesture from the popular coach with every after-strike sustained from Takeru was enough to signal that he is impressed with what he sees in him. This is a big boost for the former three-division K-1 champion because Trainer Gae was known for honing multiple world champions.

After returning home to Japan for a month, Takeru flew to the other side of the globe in America and is currently on his U.S. leg. The kickboxing sensation is now training at Boxing Works in California, where ONE Championship superstars Janet Todd and Jackie Buntan are also preparing.

There is no official announcement yet of Takeru’s official first match under the world’s largest martial arts organization, but he remains ready for a call-up from the promotion. Fans would like to see him exchange strikes with ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, as he is the consensus pick to welcome the Japanese.

Other possible opponents for Takeru are Superlek Kiatmoo9, Walter Goncalves, Taiki Naito, Elias Mahmoudi, and Daniel Puertas.