“Just focus on being strong” - Japanese legend Takeru gets training camp going ahead of impending ONE debut

The US camp of Japanese kickboxing superstar Takeru Segawa has officially begun, and he reflected on the experience by posting a photo on his official Instagram account on November 8, 2023.

Takeru, who signed an exclusive multi-fight deal with ONE Championship earlier this year after three-division dominance in K-1, had just finished his mini-camps in Japan and Thailand, then flew to America soon after for continuous preparation.

Although he is raring to get a match scheduled soon and identify his next opponent for a more refined camp, the 32-year-old is now focusing on working on his strength and power so that he will be ready against any opponent that will be pitted against him.

The multi-photo post on Instagram was captioned (as translated into English):

“The first day of the USA training camp is over 🇺🇸 Just focus on being strong Sunbathing and scenery every day keeps the mind healthy. Let's go hard from tomorrow 🏃 ♂️🔥”

In the photos he shared, the former three-division K-1 champion took snaps of himself along with the beautiful scenery at the beach and some other stuff that he is enjoying on the other side of the world.

Takeru was first seen in ONE Championship when he was at ringside for the mega fight between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 on September 22, 2023, in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

During the event, he shared a few moments with other ONE Championship superstars like Liam Harrison, Jonathan Haggerty, and Rodtang. He is expected to cross paths with the promotion’s current superstars and set up a mega fight with them in the foreseeable future.

But for now, he is picking the brains and enjoying the world-class facility of the Boxing Works gym in California, where ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd and former ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title contender Jackie Buntan are training.