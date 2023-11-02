“I want to fight soon” - Japanese icon Takeru ready to make his impact on ONE Championship

ONE Championship’s newest high-profile signing, Takeru Segawa, is eager to showcase his skills inside the Circle. The Japanese superstar recently posted a video of him during a training session where he was throwing kicks on the pads.

Takeru posted it on his Instagram account on October 31, 2023, where he showed that he was ready to make his promotion debut. He captioned the video with:

"I want to fight soon. @onechampionship"

The 32-year-old signed an exclusive multi-fight deal with the world’s largest martial arts organization in April 2023 after dominating K-1 and accumulating a solid professional kickboxing record of 41 wins, including 24 TKO/KOs and only three losses.

He was seen ringside during the mega showdown between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 in September 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 34, where he witnessed the latter beat the former in their 140-pound catchweight Muay Thai showdown via unanimous decision.

After the controversial and highly debatable result, Takeru’s name was thrown into the conversation about who Rodtang or Superlek should face next.

The former multiple-time K-1 titleholder previously competed in three different weight classes, which means he has all the options to fight any top contenders and even world champions in the flyweight, bantamweight, and featherweight divisions.

There are a lot of top names that can welcome the Japanese icon to ONE Championship, but regardless, his fights will surely provide excitement and entertainment for fans all over the world as he now has a bigger platform to display his elite striking.

