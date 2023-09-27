WATCH: Takeru gets his reps in with famed coach Trainer Gae at Superbon’s gym

Newly signed ONE Championship superstar Takeru Segawa continues to stay ready and sharp for his highly anticipated debut under the world’s largest martial arts organization, as he recently trained in Thailand at the renowned Superbon Training Camp.

The former three-division K-1 world champion was seen training with famed coach Trainer Gae. A clip of the pad work was shared by the gym on its official Instagram account with the caption:

“@k1takeru train with @trainer_gae 🔝💯”

Trainer Gae is one of the most popular and reputable Muay Thai coaches who has helped other fighters win world titles through his rigorous, intricate, and elite training regimen that brings out the best in his students.

In April 2023, the Japanese kickboxing superstar signed an exclusive multiple-fight deal with ONE Championship after his dominant run in K-1. He was considered one of the best pound-for-pound kickboxers in the world today and holds an incredible record of 42 wins and three losses.

Takeru was also ringside during the Muay Thai mega fight of Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 34 this past Friday inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He witnessed the gigantic victory of Superlek over Rodtang with a close and debatable unanimous decision result.

After the fight, Takeru and Rodtang shared a brief moment backstage, and ONE Championship hyped up the fans for a potential super fight between the two combat sports megastars.

The details of the ONE Championship debut of Takeru are still unknown, especially after the victory of Superlek over Rodtang. If Rodtang and Superlek don’t figure in an immediate rematch for some reason, the Japanese might be next in line to fight either of them.