“I am sure to win” - Japanese icon Takeru Segawa starts US fight camp for imminent ONE Championship debut

The wait for Takeru Segawa’s highly anticipated debut in ONE Championship continues, as the promotion continues to tease the Japanese superstar’s first promotional bout since signing an exclusive multi-fight contract in early 2023.

Takeru’s division has not also been identified because he can fight in the flyweight and bantamweight divisions for kickboxing after previously competing in three divisions during his K-1 campaign. But the waiting game doesn’t faze him as he continues to sharpen his skills with multiple camps around the world.

In a recent Instagram post on November 5, 2023, the 32-year-old updated everyone about his preparations and fight camp, with him flying to the United States to have a mini-camp there. He captioned his Instagram with (as translated from Japanese):

“I'm at it again today. Off to camp USA starting this week 🇺🇸 I am sure to win. I'm in the mood!”

Takeru could be welcomed at Boxing Works, where Janet Todd and Jackie Buntan train, once he lands in California. The two women’s athletes will surely be sharing their experiences of fighting under the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Because of his high-profile resume, the former three-division K-1 champion is being pushed to face the top names and champions of ONE Championship like ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty, Nong-O Hama, Hiroki Akimoto, and Felipe Lobo.

Regardless of his first opponent on his ONE debut, Takeru is more than ready to perform and shine under the bright lights, as he proudly flaunts an incredible professional record of 41 wins, including 24 TKO/KOs and only three losses.

Takeru just finished his mini-training camps in Thailand and Japan and is expected to start fighting in a few months.