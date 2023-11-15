“I’m determined to get stronger” - Takeru bringing the fire in his US training camp for looming ONE debut

Japanese icon Takeru Segawa is wasting no time in improving his skills and picking up more knowledge to integrate into his current martial arts skillset as he flew to the United States for a mini-camp in California.

On November 13, 2023, the 32-year-old kickboxing superstar published a short clip of his ongoing training at Boxing Works while hitting the pads with one of the gym’s coaches. The Instagram post was also a commemoration of his first week in America.

He captioned the video with:

“A week has passed since the American training camp 🇺🇸 I go to bed between 7pm and 8pm every day due to fatigue and jet lag💤 I'm determined to get stronger this week too.”

The former three-division K-1 champion is still struggling to acclimate his body to a new timezone because of the massive differences in the Asian region. But he is still continuing the work alongside other prized ONE Championship athletes in Janet Todd and Jackie Buntan.

Takeru signed an exclusive multi-fight deal with the world’s largest martial arts organization in April 2023 to join the best roster of strikers today across MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing. He is expected to be featured in various super fights and even special-rules fights.

Because of his extensive experience fighting in various divisions, Takeru’s weight class is yet to be determined, but he is being mentioned alongside the promotion’s biggest stars like Rodtang, Superlek, Jonathan Haggerty, and Taiki Naito.

The opponents and dream matchups for Takeru are endless, but regardless of who the promotion will give him on his debut, expect that he’ll give his best to prove that he belongs among the best fighters in the world.