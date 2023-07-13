Takeru Segawa reveals recent world title win ‘in enemy territory’ a longtime goal of his

Takeru Segawa is heading into ONE Championship feeling at the top of the world after his successful world title campaign in Paris, France.

Last month, the kickboxing superstar made his way to the French capital for his first competition outside his home country, setting his sights on the vacant ISKA and KGP K-1 lightweight gold.

Despite having a tough assignment in the form of Bailey Sugden, the former three-division K-1 world champion wrapped up the contest with a stunning head kick KO – the first he has ever achieved in his illustrious career.

The victory sent him back into the win column after a loss to Tenshin Nasukawa last year. As he eyes to kickstart a lengthy winning trail in ONE, Takeru said bagging two specific world titles was one of his longtime goals.

‘Natural Born Crusher’ told ONE:

“How many years has it been, maybe 7-8 years ago? The first time I wanted it was before I became the Krush champion. My seniors, the Kurabe brothers, both won this belt in France, in enemy territory. I saw it up close as their cornerman. I always wanted to do it myself, so I'm glad.”

As glad as he is, the Yonago native is even more excited to kickstart his tenure under the ONE spotlight for various reasons.

The 31-year-old athlete has his sights on conquering the striking division of the promotion. Apart from that, he’s gunning for a shot at ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, a match that has been long in the dreams of combat sports fans.

Nothing relating to his debut has been made official thus far. However, one thing is certain – Takeru will turn heads when he makes his promotional debut in ONE.

Poll : 0 votes