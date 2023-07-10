Takeru Segawa on potential move to Muay Thai: “It’s unavoidable”

ONE Championship fans have long dreamt of seeing Takeru Segawa step inside the Circle.

Despite a wide list of dream fights and scenarios, for a long time, it looked like the Japanese kickboxing star would never compete under the ONE banner.

As a huge star in his home country of Japan, the announcement of his signing with the promotion earlier this year became one of the biggest stories of 2023, sending fans into a frenzied state of theorizing what could be next for the 31-year-old.

In every interview that he has done, the first and only three-weight K-1 world champion has had one thing on his mind - a potential dream fight between him and Rodtang Jitmaugnon.

Looking to test himself against ONE’s flyweight Muay Thai king, the fight would undoubtedly be one of the biggest of the year, and the Japanese star has made it very clear that that’s why he has come to ONE Championship.

On top of clashing with ‘The Iron Man,’ fans are also excited about the possibility of seeing one of the best kickboxers in the world compete under the Muay Thai ruleset.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Takeru spoke about the possibility of him fighting in Muay Thai inside the Circle at some point in his run in the promotion:

“Rules and environments change when you switch organizations, so I think it's unavoidable [in regards to taking on a Muay Thai fight]. However, the main reason I signed with ONE is because there is an opponent I want to fight.”

