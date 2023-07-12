Takeru Segawa feels he ‘became stronger’ after overcoming ‘very difficult’ fight culture in France

Japanese kickboxing world champion Takeru Segawa believes his latest outing in Europe has instilled more strength and courage in his mental game as he prepares for the next step of his career.

The former three-division K-1 world champion added the vacant ISKA and KGP K-1 world titles to his list of accolades with his highlight-reel knockout of Brit powerhouse Bailey Sugden last month.

However, all wasn’t rainbows and butterflies for the ‘Natural Born Crusher’ in the ‘City of Light.’

Per the ONE Championship athlete, nothing went as planned in the French capital from the weigh-ins right up to his championship-winning moment inside the doors of the Zenith Paris.

Speaking to ONE, Takeru said:

“In France, nothing went according to schedule. It was a very difficult thing, but it was a good experience. I learned that it's not just about common sense in Japan, but there are also things like this in the world. By overcoming that, I think I became stronger.”

Everything wasn't entirely a mess, but being Japanese through and through, where punctuality and everything typically goes according to plan, the new experience obviously left him discontented.

However, he doesn't have to stress himself out too much as he waits to experience a new lease of life in ONE.

Many are expecting the star signing to take on Rodtang Jitmuangnon in his promotional deut, but only time will tell if the two cross paths on the global stage soon.

