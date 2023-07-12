WATCH: Rodtang obliterates Sergio Wielzen in ONE debut

Reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is undoubtedly the most popular Muay Thai fighter today. This is in large part due to his ultra-exciting fighting style and ferocious finishing ability. He is, in a lot of ways, the Muay Thai equivalent of Manny Pacquiao in boxing.

'The Iron Man' is a kind-hearted individual outside the ring but might as well be the personification of the devil inside of it for his opponents. He willingly walks into the fire and tries to put it out with his fight-ending strikes.

This inhuman sense of aggression and power has brought Rodtang to the top of his division and arguably the top of the sport, and resulted in the longest win streak in ONE Super Series with 14.

That win streak started with his obliteration of Surinamese striker Sergio Wielzen way back iin 2018. It was a three-round fight that saw the then-20-year-old batter his opponent from pillar to post.

ONE Championship posted a throwback video of the fight:

"Rodtang’s ONE debut left QUITE the impact 🤯 What’s next for “The Iron Man?” 🤖 @rodtang_jimungnon⁠"

Just a year after the Wielzen bout, 'The Iron Man' faced Jonathan 'The General' Haggerty and won the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship. He's defended his belt five straight times and hasn't lost in ONE Super Series.

The only actual loss in the Thai icon's ONE Championship tenure was a mixed-rules exhibition match against MMA great and ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson at ONE X last year. Other than that, the 25-year-old has not seen the losing column in straight Muay Thai or kickboxing matches.

In his latest outing, Rodtang introduced himself to the US viewing public in ONE's first-ever on-ground live event in America, ONE Fight Night 10. He utterly starched Mexico's Edgar Tabares with a crushing elbow strike that ended the bout instantly in the second round.

Following the match, the Thai superstar called out his former rival and the man he took his first ONE world title from, newly crowned ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, Jonathan Haggerty.

The historic ONE Fight Night 10 event replay can be viewed for free via Amazon Prime in North America.

