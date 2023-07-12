WATCH: Takeru Segawa shows off lightning fast and thunderous kicking power

Japanese kickboxing sensation and ONE Championship's hottest acquisition Takeru Segawa is already making headlines in the promotion's top news stories and he hasn't even debuted yet. This is in large part due to the staggering resume he already has coming into the organization.

Segawa, who goes by just his first name Takeru, is the first and only three-division world champion in K-1 history. He has a pro record of 42-3 and is riding strong momentum after winning the ISKA and K-1 Gran Prix lightweight world titles.

Ahead of his ONE debut, the 'Natural Born Crusher' posted a video of his pad work on his Instagram page. Needless to say, it was frightening to eve just watch:

"On to the next match I'm going to increase the weapons again 🔥"

In his last performance before signing with ONE Championship, Takeru absolutely destroyed current ISKA K-1 63.5 kg world champion Bailey Sugden with a crushing head kick.

The high kick was made possible by the Japanese dynamo's relentless attacks to the body. Judging from the sound of his kicks to the body and head, we can definitely say that those two weapons are among his deadliest.

As a fighter, Takeru is a forward-moving marauder how has a penchant for going into battle inside the pocket. In his bout with Sugden, the Japanese wunderkind battered the Brit with power hooks and roundhouses to the body. By the fifth round, Sugden was just protecting his undoubtedly damaged body that he left his head prone to the fight-ending kick.

One particular world champion in ONE Championship who is chomping at the bit to get a piece of the Japanese superstar is ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon. 'The Iron Man' jumped on Twitter to call out the Japanese ONE newcomer.

Rodtang has had history with Takeru's close friend and former opponent Tenshin Nasukawa. The two fought a razor-close bout in 2018, when Nasukawa edged out Rodtang via decision after a sixth extra round.

It's not quite sure yet who will face the 'Natural Born Crusher' inside the circle yet. But if it's going to be 'The Iron Man', it will certainly has the makings of one of the greatest bouts in modern kickboxing history.

