ONE Championship: Liam Harrison sees Takeru Segawa beating Rodtang under kickboxing rules

Like most combat sports fans, multi-time Muay Thai world champion Liam Harrison hopes Takeru Segawa and Rodtang Jitmuangnon cross paths under the ONE Championship spotlight.

The promotion’s latest star signing arrives on the back of a successive outing in Paris, France, ready to display his power and talent to a larger audience at the Singapore-based organization.

And ‘Hitman’ feels like the three-division K-1 world champion wouldn’t have any issues settling into his new organization, even adding that he could potentially hand the Thai firecracker his first loss inside the circle.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, the Leeds native said:

“It's going to be an interesting fight [Rodtang vs Takeru] that one. I think kickboxing rules, I see Takeru taking that one."

Over the years, as a die-hard fan of stand-up disciplines, the 37-year-old has branched out from just becoming a fighter and a coach, serving as a host and analyst on his podcast, Kickin' It With Liam Harrison.

He has broken down upcoming fights and athlete’s style to the core, even getting predictions spot on most of the time.

His latest forecast could well be true if the two modern-day striking icons cross paths under the ONE Championship banner.

‘The Iron Man’ has long been described as the best striker in the world. But the ‘Natural Born Crusher’ carries a similar reputation.

As such, he hopes for Takeru and Rodtang to happen in the shortest time possible.

