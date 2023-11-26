WATCH: Japanese icon Takeru focuses on defense and resilience in preparation for looming ONE debut

Japanese combat sports superstar Takeru Segawa is not only improving his offensive arsenal on his current US tour for his highly anticipated ONE Championship debut but also sharpening his defensive skills.

In a video he uploaded on his official Instagram account on November 23, Takeru was seen eating shots from his sparring partners and using his ability to dodge combinations.

He captioned the video with: (as translated in English)

“Strengthening the defense for the next match 🇺🇸 But hitting while shaking and crying is also my strength. Get on handcuffs set to heal.”

The 32-year-old is getting his rounds at Boxing Works in California, where other ONE Championship superstars Janet Todd and Jackie Buntan are also doing their camp and training.

Takeru began his minicamp on American soil in early November after wrapping up his camps in Japan and Thailand, where he also had his rounds with world-renowned coach and trainer Trainer Gae.

Takeru will be bringing his incredible professional record of 41 wins (with 24 TKO/KOs) and only three losses. Included in his stacked resume are the multiple championships he won in K-1 and other different fighting organizations.

Takeru wants to showcase his durability and well-rounded skillset in ONE Championship

Takeru Segawa is expected to be welcomed by a big name in the promotion for his inaugural match, which is expected to happen in early 2024. Some of the leading names that he might face are Rodtang, Superlek, Felipe Lobo, Taiki Naito, and Hiroki Akimoto.

With the firepower of the superstars mentioned above, the former three-division kickboxing world champion will need every ounce of his durability and defensive prowess to absorb and evade strikes, thus holding his own ground against them.