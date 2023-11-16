“You already know the answer” - Fans clamor for Rodtang super fight as Takeru prepares for imminent ONE debut

The anticipation for the ONE Championship debut of kickboxing superstar Takeru Segawa continues to steam and create demand for combat sports fans around the world.

In a video published by ONE Championship on their official account on November 14, 2023, where the Japanese icon was seen doing pad work in Thailand, they asked fans who he should face in his upcoming promotional debut with the caption:

“Staying sharp 🔥👊 Who would be the perfect opponent for Takeru in his ONE debut? @k1takeru⁠ #ONEChampionship #MartialArts #Kickboxing”

Instagram users @gendo_the_destroyer, @intangible4mation, @xuecandy_, @3rdgenerationharold, @makoto_agag, @makikoflow, and @limktg_7132 didn’t shy away from voicing their dream opponent for the former three-division K-1 champion, as they mentioned the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon by commenting:

“so happy he is in ONE!! You guys are insane signing him!! Fire matches!!”

“RODTANG YOU ALREADY KNOW THE ANSWER”

“Rodtang 🙌”

“Any high level Thai. Super stoked for his debut!”

“@rodtang_jimungnon”

“Rodtang 🔥🔥🔥”

“Rodtang in Japan! 🔥🔥”

This clamor from fans was intensified when the 32-year-old was seen ringside during the super fight between the ‘Iron Man’ and Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22, 2023, inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Rodtang was also seen having a moment with Takeru backstage after his fight with ‘The Kicking Machine’ as they acknowledged the presence of each other. If a mega clash with Rodtang failed to materialize, Takeru could face other top stars on the roster like Superlek, Taiki Naito, Daniel Puertas Gallardo, Tagir Khalilov, Walter Goncalves, Elias Mahmoudi, and even two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

Takeru joined the world’s largest martial arts organization in April 2023 after a dominant run in K-1 where he became the promotion’s only three-division world champion.