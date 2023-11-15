“Grateful for an environment where I can focus” - Takeru in the thick of things during his US fight camp

The low-key preparation of Takeru Segawa in his current US minicamp has been working for him so far because he is away from the unnecessary distractions of being a superstar athlete in the Asain region.

Before going to America for the said camp, Takeru finished his Japan and Thailand pitstops. Because of his popularity in those countries, he was faced with the burden of entertaining extra requests from fans and other fellow professional fighters.

But the Japanese superstar likes his ongoing state because he can now focus on training in California under the famed gym of Boxing Works, which other top ONE athletes like Janet Todd and Jackie Buntan call home.

In his Instagram post on November 11, 2023, the 32-year-old shared another clip of his training session in the gym and captioned his post with: (as translated in English)

“Day 3 of Camp USA 🇺🇸🔥 Some push from the mud dash today 🏃 ♂️ Grateful for an environment where I can focus.”

The former three-division K-1 champion is eager to make his promotional debut under the world’s largest martial arts organization since joining the roster in early 2023 through an exclusive multi-fight contract he signed.

His first official appearance happened during the super fight between Rodtang and Superlek in September 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 34, where he was seen sitting ringside to watch the action live.

Because of his presence in the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, his name was thrown into the conversation to fight either the ‘Iron Man’ or ‘The Kicking Machine.’ Although there are no official details yet on his ONE debut, Takeru remains ready for a fight and is eager to showcase his skills to fans worldwide.