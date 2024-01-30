“Can’t even walk now” - Japanese icon Takeru reveals the damage Superlek’s leg kicks did to his thigh

The long-awaited ONE Championship debut of Takeru Segawa finally came to fruition this past Sunday, January 28, at ONE 165 in front of his home crowd at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

It was a momentous occasion for ‘The Natural Born Crusher’ as he challenged Superlek Kiatmoo9 for his ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship - a matchup that very much lived up to the hype.

Both world-renowned stars were eager to prove their dominance over the other, with Superlek firing off stinging leg kicks throughout while Takeru soldiered on to land some big combos of his own.

Takeru eventually lost via unanimous decision and later shared on Instagram that he was sent to the hospital, but his most recent update is even more gnarly:

“Thank you for all the comments and messages. I'm encouraged by everyone's words. I would be happy if my fight gave someone the strength to live. Superlek was really strong. I tore a muscle in my thigh and can't even walk now. I can't think of anything. I will live my life with a positive outlook.”

He continued:

“Take a little break and come up with an answer within yourself. I will report again. Thank you very much for all your support.”

English Muay Thai legend breaks down “ridiculous” Takeru-Superlek clash

The titanic matchup drew rave reviews from fans all over the world, but few were louder than that of Liam Harrison.

‘Hitman’ took to his Instagram stories to give his thoughts on the matchup, repeatedly stating how both fighters were eager to take and give damage and later crowned Superlek as the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world.

As early as it may be, Takeru versus Superlek is already in the running for ONE Championship’s fight of the year.