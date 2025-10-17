"Absolutely Beautiful" - Internet melts as Jolie Poirier shares photos from surprise baby shower

Dustin and Jolie Poirier are expecting their second child, a baby boy, in December. As the due date draws near, the pair's friends have been showering them with love and support. Suffice it to say, fight fans can't contain their excitement.In a recent post on Instagram, Jolie shared several pictures from a surprise baby shower organized by her friends. Overwhelmed by the gesture, the soon-to-be new mother wrote:&quot;How sweet it is to be loved BA-YOU. Felt all the love this weekend thanks to my amazing friends who threw me the most beautiful surprise shower for baby boy, you ladies are the absolute best &amp; I’m so thankful to have you in our lives. Thank you to all of our friends &amp; family who made it out.&quot;Check out photos from Jolie Poirier's surprise baby shower below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNetizens soon flooded her comments section, showering her with affection.@abbyroverta wrote:&quot;Absolutely Beautiful.&quot;@bengoldberg1 commented:&quot;GLOWING JOLIE.&quot;@queen_of_credit87 chimed in:&quot;As a fellow Louisiana gal, I love this.&quot;Check out a few more reactions below:Screenshots courtesy: @mrsjoliepoirier on InstagramThe couple, who also share a daughter, nine-year-old Parker Noelle Poirier, first announced the pregnancy in an Instagram post, in the lead-up to 'The Diamond's' UFC 318 retirement fight against Max Holloway:&quot;Fight news wasn’t the only secret we were keeping from you… WE’RE HAVING A BABY! Sweet P will be a BIG SISTER FINALLY.&quot;Dustin Poirier explains how being married to Jolie Poirier and having his daughter made him the fighter he isDustin Poirier didn't have the typical wild twenties. He married his childhood sweetheart when he was just 20, a milestone that brought focus and discipline to his fighting career early on.Once the couple had their daughter, 'The Diamond' had all the more reason to make it big. Speaking to MMA Junkie about how marriage and parenthood shaped him as a fighter, Poirier said:&quot;Being a husband and a father has shaped my career for the better. Being married at such a young age, I didn't have a reason to be partying every night like my other buddies who were chasing dreams fighting. I had to anchor at home, I had to be back home... I had discipline at an early age because I had someone counting on me at home... Then having a daughter put fighting in perspective to me at times where this felt overwhelming. I just realized once I became a father, this is just something I do. Being a father, this was my whole life.&quot;