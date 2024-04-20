"Absolutely despicable" - Marc Goddard shares angry reaction to Jordan Burroughs being called out by a heckler

Marc Goddard, one of the foremost referees in MMA, has just expressed his outrage over a fan's conduct in attendance for what may be Jordan Burroughs' last wrestling match. A one-time Olympic gold medalist and multi-time world wrestling champion, Burroughs is a highly decorated athlete who commands respect.

Unfortunately, this was the opposite of the wrestler's experience following a loss in an Olympic trials match held at Pennsylvania State University. As Burroughs walked off the mats to head back into the locker room, a fan shouted from the rafters that the legendary wrestler's career was over.

Goddard took to X, as have many others, to speak up in defense of Burroughs and criticize the fans for his taunts. He wrote:

"Absolutely despicable. For someone as accomplished & revered as JB to hear this POS say that. Same as online anonymity, this is what certain people think they can get away with in a world of no consequence. Would they do the same in a less public setting? We all know the answer."

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, this isn't the only such incident to occur in recent weeks. At UFC 300, a fan heckled Arman Tsarukyan, prompting the UFC lightweight to lash out with punches aimed at the stands. According to Tsarukyan, the fan simulated a fist, as if threatening him with a punch.

The fan in question, however, disputes this version of events. Instead, he claims to have merely flashed Tsarukyan his middle finger. Regardless, Burroughs' recent experience is the latest in a string of controversial interactions between fans and athletes.

Marc Goddard is no stranger to negative interactions with fans

As one of the sport's most prominent referees, Marc Goddard has officiated countless high-profile fights. Unfortunately, his decision-making isn't always well-received. After declaring Kamaru Usman the victor via TKO in the then-welterweight champion's first bout with Colby Covington, he was criticized.

Both fans and Covington himself accused Goddard of manufacturing an early stoppage. Covington's threatening language led to online trolls targeting Goddard, which he disclosed on the LISTEN! podcast with former UFC welterweight action fighter, Dan Hardy. Goddard said:

"He was totally and utterly inappropriate, abusive, threatening. It's all there in his own words."

Check out Marc Goddard talking about Colby Covington's comments (38:36):

While nothing came of the online threats Goddard had received, it marked what many regard as one of the more disappointing moments in MMA's recent history.

Poll : Should fans who heckle combat sports athletes be punished? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback