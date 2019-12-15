UFC News: Colby Covington calls out referee Marc Goddard following loss to Kamaru Usman

Soumik Datta 15 Dec 2019, 14:39 IST

Colby Covington

In the main event of tonight's UFC 245 pay-per-view, Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman put together a fight for the ages. Two of the best UFC Welterweights went at it in a five-round classic which saw Usman come out victorious with a KO win in the final round.

Covington, who was impressive throughout the fight, opened up about the bout, sending a warning to referee Marc Goddard.

What happened in the main event of UFC 245?

In the main event of tonight's UFC 245 PPV, Usman and Covington competed in what will arguably go down as one of the best fights of the year.

Usman had the last laugh as he knocked out Covington in the final round of the fight and retained the UFC Welterweight Championship in the process.

Over the course of the fight, Covington was repeatedly stopped by referee Marc Goddard for eye pokes and illegal blows, while the bout was eventually ended by Goddard after Usman had dropped the challenger twice in the final few minutes.

Covington goes off on Marc Goddard following UFC 245

'Chaos' took to Twitter to slam referee Goddard for his officiating. Covington claimed that Goddard cost him the win and also robbed the people of a fair fight. He also went on to label Goddard a "fake ref".

What's next for Colby Covington?

Covington suffered a broken jaw during his fight against Usman and it remains to be seen what's next for 'Chaos' following this loss.