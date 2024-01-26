“Absolutely electrifying” - Anatoly Malykhin’s coach John Hutchinson promises another KO win for two-division king

World-renowned boxing coach John Hutchinson believes that his prized student, Anatoly Malykhin, will capture another world title in another division in his upcoming fight at ONE 166 on March 1 inside the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

In a recent Instagram post, the Irish coach shared a photo of the reigning two-division MMA world champion and captioned his post with a warning to reigning ONE middleweight MMA world champion Reinier de Ridder.

Hutchinson captioned his post with:

“Absolutely electrifying! Get ready for a knockout night in Qatar! 🇶🇦🔥 #AnatolyMalykhin #KnockoutKing #3WeightWorldChampion”

Malykhin is going for the historic feat of becoming the first-ever three-division MMA world champion, not only under the world’s largest martial arts organization but throughout the history of the sport.

The 36-year-old Russian knockout artist has been under the tutelage of Hutchinson for years now, and he has helped Malykhin capture the ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight MMA world titles.

‘Sladkiy’ won his first 26-pound golden belt when he defeated Kirill Grishenko in February 2022 at ONE: Bad Blood to become the ONE interim heavyweight MMA world champion before quickly adding de Ridder and Arjan Bhullar to his hit list to achieve undisputed champ-champ status.

Anatoly Malykhin is training alongside Tim Tszyu ahead of world title rematch with Reinier de Ridder

In a previous post that Hutchinson shared in December 2023, he revealed that Malykhin is in camp with the reigning WBO super welterweight world champion Tim Tszyu to help him prepare for his upcoming fight. Tszyu’s presence in Malykhin’s training is a boost, especially in giving pointers on boxing technicalities and techniques.

The Golden Team representative wants to repeat his success against Reinier de Ridder in their upcoming rematch as he moves down to the middleweight division and seeks another world title. Malykhin previously knocked ‘The Dutch Knight’ out in their first meeting in December 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 5.