“Undisputed kings” - Two-division world champ Anatoly Malykhin puts in the work with WBO super welterweight king Tim Tszyu

Reigning ONE heavyweight and light heavyweight MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin is continuing to work on improving his skills.

In a recent update from famed boxing coach John Hutchinson on his Instagram account, he shared that his two-division world champion prizefighter is currently grinding with WBO super welterweight world champion Tim Tszyu.

He captioned the post with:

“In a world full of distractions and constant demands . Only define and prioritise the only goals with continuous procession! #allthebelts @anmalykhin @timtszyu undisputed kings 🥇🥇”

The world-renowned boxing coach has hinted that Malykhin and Tszyu are coming for more golden belts in their respective sports, as ‘Sladkiy’ is fresh off his ONE heavyweight MMA world title unification triumph against Arjan Bhullar in June 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 22 via a third-round TKO finish.

Prior to becoming the undisputed king of the heavyweights, the 35-year-old Russian won the ONE light heavyweight MMA world title at the expense of ONE middleweight MMA world champion Reinier de Ridder with a merciless first-round knockout in December 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 5.

John Hutchinson continues to add more arsenal to Anatoly Malykhin’s offensive arsenal

Because of his sustained hard work to be better, Malykhin and his beloved coach have added more offensive techniques to his already impressive boxing arsenal—the peek-a-boo boxing style that was made famous by boxing heavyweight great Mike Tyson.

Malykhin already compiled five victories under the world’s largest martial arts organization, with his three other wins against Alexandre Machado, Amir Aliakbari, and Kirill Grishenko. He now hopes to become an active world champion in both divisions.