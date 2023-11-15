“Russian Tyson” - John Hutchinson putting in new weapons to Anatoly Malykhin’s terrifying striking arsenal

Contenders should be wary of the new weapons that reigning ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin is adding to his already terrifying striking arsenal.

With the continued guidance of renowned boxing coach John Hutchinson, Malykhin is fusing another technique with his boxing skills. In a recent Instagram video posted by Hutchinson, he was seen teaching his beloved student Mike Tyson’s trademark peek-a-boo style of boxing.

He posted the clip alongside the caption:

“Throwback to day one warming up with ONE champion @anmalykhin 🏆 MALYKHIN TEAM”

This new boxing style will give the Russian world champion a whole new dynamic when fighting, as this is an excellent technique from one of the best boxers of all time.

The 35-year-old is fresh off his world title victory from the ONE heavyweight world title unification showdown against Arjan Bhullar in June 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 22 via a third-round TKO finish to capture his second belt and achieve the double-champ status.

Before that win against the Indian superstar, ‘Sladkiy’ obliterated Reinier de Ridder in December 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 5 with a first-round knockout to secure the ONE light heavyweight world title.

Also on his list of victims were Alexandre Machado (whom he beat via first-round TKO in March 2021 at ONE: Fists of Fury II), Amir Aliakbari (first-round knockout in September 2021 at ONE: Revolution), and Kirill Grishenko (second-round knockout in February 2022 at ONE: Bad Blood).

Malykhin is ready to face the other contenders in the weight class because the promotion beefed up the division with new contenders and tenured fighters, as the target on his back is getting bigger.