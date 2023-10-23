WATCH: Fabricio Andrade sharpens his arsenal with ONE double champ Anatoly Malykhin at Tiger Muay Thai

Fabricio Andrade is not taking his opportunity to become a two-sport world champion for granted, as he didn’t confine himself to his current training camp at Tiger Muay Thai for his upcoming ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title match with Jonathan Haggerty.

The reigning ONE bantamweight world champion will be facing the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion for the vacant belt and a chance to be a part of the exclusive two-sport world champion club.

Andrade and Haggerty will be headlining the ONE Fight Night 16 card on November 3, which will go down inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ahead of this match, ‘Wonder Boy’ was recently seen in Phuket, where he was training with ONE lightweight heavyweight and ONE heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin. The clip was posted by renowned boxing coach and one of Tiger Muay Thai’s head trainers, John Hutchinson.

The video was published on October 19, 2023, on Instagram with the caption:

"We gonna show the world 🥇 @fabricioandrade1 @anmalykhin ALL THE BELTS 🏆"

Coach Hutchinson wants to help the 26-year-old Brazilian replicate the feat that ‘Sladkiy’ achieved of holding simultaneous ONE Championship world title belts with a victory against Haggerty in their upcoming fight.

Malykhin was able to capture two divisional world titles with the help of Hutchinson and the guidance of other coaches at Tiger Muay Thai in Phuket, Thailand. With the current blueprint of success that they already have in molding multiple world champions, they hope that Andrade will get the job done against Haggerty.

Andrade is coming off a career-defining victory against John Lineker in February 2023 at ONE Fight Night 7 in their world title rematch, with a fourth-round TKO stoppage paving the way for him to become the undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion.