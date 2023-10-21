Fabricio Andrade pleased to solely focus on kickboxing and ‘not worry’ about MMA: “It’s been very enjoyable”

Former two-time world title challenger and strawweight fighter Danial Williams is right after all with his claim that Fabricio Andrade is having the time of his life in his current training camp for the upcoming ONE bantamweight kickboxing championship bout with Jonathan Haggerty.

‘Mini T’ previously claimed that ‘Wonderboy’ is probably enjoying the all-striking preparations compared to his usual training camp, where he has to deal with grappling practice and drills. This speculation was confirmed by the ONE bantamweight world champion himself.

In a recent appearance on The MMA Superfan, Andrade said that he is pleased to focus on his main fighting base of striking, with more emphasis on sharpening his boxing and kickboxing techniques.

The 26-year-old Brazilian said:

“So it's just like, I kind of like reduced my training, just focus on striking, and my Thai boxing kickboxing, that stuff, you know. So it's been very enjoyable for me to be able to not worry about all this stuff.”

Despite competing in the MMA rule set, Andrade has shown that he is more of a natural striker, and his main weapon of choice against his opponents is his lethal and crisp striking combinations.

Solid evidence of this is his 11 MMA fights, where 56% of his victories were by way of TKOs or KOs, while the remaining 44% were split among submissions and decision wins. His record with the world’s largest martial arts organization is even more impressive.

In seven ONE Championship fights, the HITT Studio and Marrok Force athletes has been able to keep an undefeated record with six wins and one no-contest. Included in those wins are four TKO/KO wins, which is another testament to his power and knockout ability.

ONE Fight Night 16 will emanate from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, November 3. The entire event is set to air live in US primetime, free of charge for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.