Fabricio Andrade says Jonathan Haggerty proved himself after destructive win over Nong-O: “He can be very dangerous”

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion and current ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty may not be known for his knockout pedigree as he sports a more technical approach in his fighting style.

This is also the reason why he got the moniker ‘The General’ because he often controls the pace of a fight. But Fabricio Andrade believes that he is more than a cerebral fighter now, as he has shown in his previous victory over Nong-O Hama in April 2023 at ONE Fight Night 9.

Andrade will face Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title in the main attraction of ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3, which goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

‘Wonder Boy’ was quite impressed with how the 26-year-old British superstar acclimated himself to a new weight division and showed that he could be a threat to anyone who stands across from him on the global stage of ONE Championship.

Andrade made an appearance on The MMA Superfan’s YouTube channel, where he assessed Haggerty’s latest performance.

He said:

“He's very skilled, you know. I don't want to take him for granted. I think he kind of did that against Nong-O, like he was really good, so he showed that he can be very dangerous.”

Watch the interview below:

Despite the credit that Haggerty deserves, the Brazilian world champion will still look to finish him once they exchange strikes inside the hallowed ring of Lumpinee in an attempt to become a two-sport world champion.

Andrade will be bringing his unbeaten ONE Championship record of six wins with an 83% finish rate in this highly anticipated championship clash that will crown the new bantamweight kickboxing king.

ONE Fight Night 16 will emanate from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, November 3. The entire event is set to air live in US primetime, free of charge for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.