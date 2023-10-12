Danial Williams says Fabricio Andrade should be ‘really enjoying’ training camp for Jonathan Haggerty clash

It's almost time for the highly anticipated match between ONE bantamweight MMA champion Fabricio Andrade and ONE bantamweight Muay Thai champion Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing title.

The bout may have been pushed back for almost a month from its original date, but the anticipation has only became greater.

This showdown was originally scheduled for ONE Fight Night 15 on Friday, October 6, but it was rescheduled for November 3. It now headlines the ONE Fight Night 16 card, which goes down inside the hallowed ring of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

One of the fighters who is excited to see this match is strawweight contender and two-time world title challenger Danial Williams.

In his recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, ‘Mini T’ shared some thoughts on the upcoming clash of elite strikers. He also pointed out that Andrade is currently living his life in training camp.

Known to be a feared knockout finisher and lethal striker, the Brazilian superstar, in Williams’ opinion, is probably enjoying his preparation for the fight because he can only focus on striking and not deal with any grappling-related drills.

Williams said:

“Definitely Andrade because, you know, I’m sure his schedule in training has a lot of grappling as well. So now he would be doing purely striking. So I think he’s really enjoying it right now because it’s only a three-minute round rather than doing a five-minute round.”

‘Wonder Boy’ wants to be the next member of the exclusive club of two-sport world champions next to Stamp Fairtex and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, who were the pioneers of this incredible achievement. It will not come easy, though, because ‘The General’ is also an accomplished athlete who has already won two world titles under ONE Championship.

Andrade will bring his immaculate ONE Championship record of six wins with four finishes into this striking fiesta.

ONE Fight Night 16 will be available live and for free for active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime this Friday, November 3.