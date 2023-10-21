Fabricio Andrade on his insane KO ability: “It’s more like the natural power that I have”

The power of Fabricio Andrade was on full display in his previous bout against John Lineker, as he was able to outstrike him and make his Brazilian compatriot resign in his corner to get the fourth-round TKO finish.

Thus, the monumental victory made him the new undisputed ONE bantamweight world champion in the main event of ONE Fight Night 7 in February 2023.

Prior to this career-defining victory, Andrade fought Lineker to a no-contest result in their first meeting in October 2022, when he broke ‘The Hands of Stone’s’ groin cup, which resulted in a no-contest affair. It was additional proof of the incredible power he possessed.

Ahead of his ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title match with reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16 on Friday, November 3, ‘Wonderboy’ has doubled down on his insane knockout ability.

The 26-year-old Brazilian said that he is now focused on using this power at crucial junctures of his fights, but his opponents should still be aware of every strike he throws.

He said this in his recent appearance on The MMA Superfan’s YouTube channel.

Andrade said:

“I try to control it more to use it like when I need to use it at a more important part. But I think it's more like the natural power that I have, you know.”

The HIIT Studio and Marrok Force representative also holds TKO/KO finishes over top contenders in the division like Li Kai Wen (first-round TKO in December 2021), Jeremy Pacatiw (first-round knockout in February 2022), and Kwon Won Il (first-round knockout in June 2022).

Apart from these highlight-reel finishes, Andrade also has a unanimous decision win against Shoko Sato and a submission victory over Mark Abelardo to rack up six decisive wins on the global stage of ONE.

Catch him in action at ONE Fight Night 16 next month. The stacked card will be available live and for free for active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on Friday, November 3.