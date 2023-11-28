"Absolutely f***ing corrupt" - Sean Strickland reacts to Conor McGregor's recent tirade against Irish government

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has reacted to Conor McGregor's recent comments about the Irish government.

Over the past week, McGregor hasn't held back in sharing his take on the ongoing riots in his home country, Ireland. The riots broke out after a suspected Algerian immigrant stabbed five people, including three children.

While the riots were deemed "disgraceful" by the Irish authorities, Conor McGregor made sure that he held the government accountable while making it known that he did not condone the riots.

Reacting to the same, Sean Strickland took to X/Twitter and seemingly supported 'The Notorious' for raising his voice against the politicians. 'Tarzan' said:

"LFG!!! These politicians man... absolutely fu*king corrupt...... You can't rely on these crooked fu*ks..... Ireland, United States.. all these fu*ks are the same......."

Take a look at his tweet below:

It is worth noting that Conor McGregor's remarks against the Irish government did not sit well with the authorities. It was recently reported that an investigation has been launched against McGregor for hate speech.

Brendan Allen on Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis

After shocking the world by winning the UFC middleweight title back at UFC 293 against Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland is set to make his first defense against Dricus du Plessis. The highly anticipated matchup is set to go down at UFC 297 in January.

Dricus du Plessis was last seen in action against Robert Whittaker at UFC 290, where he secured a second-round TKO victory. While Strickland vs. du Plessis is seen as an even matchup by most, middleweight contender Brendan Allen begs to differ. After his recent win over Paul Craig, Allen spoke about how he does not see du Plessis beating Strickland.

'All In' said:

"Dricus is the luckiest guy in the world, but I don’t think he beats Sean... Stylistically, I think Sean’s a little too much and a little too experienced for Dricus... I don’t personally think he beats Sean. He definitely doesn’t beat me, so I don’t worry about it."

Catch Allen's comments below (4:20):