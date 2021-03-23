'Absolutely' - Francis Ngannou talks about fulfilling his ambition to become a boxer

Francis Ngannou has shed light upon fulfilling his ambition to become a boxer. Ngannou revealed that he’s open to the idea of boxing in the future.

The No. 1 ranked UFC heavyweight in the world, Francis Ngannou, is regarded by many as one of the most dangerous fighters in combat sports today. The vast majority of fans and experts in MMA have time and again praised The Predator for his outstanding KO power and constantly evolving overall MMA skillset.

Now 34 years of age, Francis Ngannou’s first step towards becoming a professional combat sports athlete came when he started training in the martial art of boxing at the age of 22. On that note, in an interview with BT Sport, Ngannou has addressed the possibility of him competing as a boxer.

Upon being questioned about whether he still holds the dream of pursuing a career in the sport of professional boxing someday, Francis Ngannou stated:

“Absolutely. I mean, even though I kind of like find in MMA – almost, I mean, it’s kind of like similar. And the dream, the biggest dream, was to become a world champion, what I’m about to become. So, it’s not like I’m far away. The apple is still under the tree. So, it’s okay.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Francis Ngannou is scheduled to face UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic for the title at UFC 260 (March 27th, 2021).

Francis Ngannou’s venture into the MMA world came courtesy of Didier Carmont in France

Francis Ngannou (left) is one of the most feared KO artists in combat sports today

For years, Francis Ngannou had been a fan of boxing’s former undisputed world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson. Ngannou aimed to follow in Tyson’s footsteps and reach great levels of success in boxing. The plan was supposed to help he and his loved ones rise out of poverty.

While Francis Ngannou started training in boxing at 22, he stopped after just a year as he was afflicted by an illness. Ngannou then worked several odd jobs to get by for the next few years. It was at the age of 26 that Ngannou moved to France to pursue a career in professional boxing.

After spending a couple of months in jail in Spain for illegally crossing the border when he arrrived in Europe, Francis Ngannou reached France. Ngannou lived on the streets of France as he had nothing and no one to help him make ends meet.

Eventually, it was fighter and MMA coach Didier Carmont who helped Ngannou with basic necessities such as food, clothing, and shelter. Carmont also introduced Ngannou to MMA, helped him train, and got the latter started on his journey in the sport.

Below are a couple of photos Francis Ngannou posted on Instagram a few years ago of him with Didier Carmont.