"Absolutely gorgeous" - Megan Olivi's pink outfit at UFC 299 has fans spellbound

Megan Olivi turned heads at UFC 299 with the debut of another unique outfit.

Now a staple of the UFC broadcasting team alongside Jon Anik, Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier during pay-per-view events, Olivi changed up her look for the March 9 event with a bright pink suit that many fans appreciated. As a fan-favorite reporter, Olivi received a high number of compliments for her appearance on social media.

Olivi showed off her outfit on Instagram in a UFC 299 pre-fight post with the caption:

"The team is clocking in! UFC 299 live from Miami all night long!"

The pink attire from the broadcaster followed the promotion's event theme based on UFC 299's host city. Miami is often associated with pink due to the city's aura, bright weather and history with flamingos.

Olivi was not the only UFC representative to don pink garments at UFC 299 as headlining champion Sean O'Malley debuted custom pink fight shorts with the bright color also illuminating his long hair.

Fans were overwhelmingly approving of Olivi's suit, referring to the New Jersey native as 'gorgeous.'

"Absolutely gorgeous"

"Pretty in pink"

"The pink dream"

"What Bobby Green said"

"Another fire outfit"

Megan Olivi tweets comedic reaction to Daylight Savings Time following UFC 299

As an oft-traveling reporter, Megan Olivi is used to time zone changes but struggled to adapt to Daylight Savings Time on March 9.

With UFC 299 in the Eastern Time Zone of the United States in Miami, Florida, all attendees of the event experienced the annual time change roughly two hours following the conclusion of the main event title fight. As a member of the broadcast team with post-fight media coverage to work through, Olivi was seemingly shocked to see the time by the moment she wrapped up her night.

Though Olivi was born and raised on the East Coast of the United States, the wife of former UFC flyweight Joseph Benavidez now resides in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Olivi did not mention if her post was a quip or if her work had caused time blindness, but regardless, the broadcaster gave fans one final relatable laugh before the end of the night.